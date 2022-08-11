Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 226,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,511. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.65 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $61.05.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 182.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bumble by 154.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bumble by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bumble by 120.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.