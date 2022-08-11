Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.
BMBL traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 226,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,511. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.65 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $61.05.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
