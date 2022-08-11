Buckhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $392.93. 20,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $10,425,202. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

