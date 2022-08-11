Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

