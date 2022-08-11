BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. BTRS has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $95,636. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,661 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

