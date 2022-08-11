Brokers Set Expectations for Stride, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:LRN opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 602,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 462,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 377,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 128,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

