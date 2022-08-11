Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT at $62.57

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $19,408,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 444,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 100,525 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

