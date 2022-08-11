Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Broadwind Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 223,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Broadwind stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Broadwind as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Broadwind

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.