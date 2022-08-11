Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Broadwind Stock Up 1.2 %

Broadwind stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadwind by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

