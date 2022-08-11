Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of BYFC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 196,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

