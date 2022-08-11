Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,762,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 323,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. 142,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,568. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on BNL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

