Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $833.57

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.57 ($10.07) and traded as high as GBX 865 ($10.45). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 844.50 ($10.20), with a volume of 343,862 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($11.90) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($10.33) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 828.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 833.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.38.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

About Britvic

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.