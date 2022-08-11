BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) vs. Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Head-To-Head Review

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 0.48 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.27 -$71.91 million ($16.64) -0.19

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 147.19%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39%

Summary

Airspan Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

