Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in July

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNTGY shares. Baader Bank upgraded Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Brenntag from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,841. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Brenntag Announces Dividend

About Brenntag

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

