BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

BrainsWay Stock Down 17.2 %

BWAY stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in BrainsWay by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

