Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $21.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.09 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRAG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRAG. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

