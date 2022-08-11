bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Update

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.50) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.26.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

Shares of BPOSY stock remained flat at $6.52 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 214. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

bpost NV/SA Dividend Announcement

About bpost NV/SA

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.3365 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

(Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Articles

