BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.93.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

BP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. BP has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -36.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in BP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in BP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in BP by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 11,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

