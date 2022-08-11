Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$150.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYD. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$220.33.

TSE:BYD traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$191.40. 86,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,260. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.18. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$155.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$664.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

