Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BYDGF. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.75.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 21.9 %

BYDGF stock traded up $26.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.11. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.77.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.