Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Boxed Price Performance

BOXD opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Boxed has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boxed

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Pearson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,648.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Liu purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,648.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $252,500.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Boxed by 3,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boxed by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Boxed during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Boxed in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

See Also

