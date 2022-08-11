Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Boxed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Boxed stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,779. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Boxed has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $17.05.
BOXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
