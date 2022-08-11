Boston Partners Makes New $309.62 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,127,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,618,000. Boston Partners owned 0.74% of Microchip Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 189,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,403,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,585,000 after acquiring an additional 320,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

