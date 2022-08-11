Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,930. The stock has a market cap of $217.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.72. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Earnings History for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.