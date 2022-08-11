Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Announces Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,930. The stock has a market cap of $217.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.72. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

