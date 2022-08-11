Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 89.65%.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.72.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 336,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.