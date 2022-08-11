BonusCloud (BXC) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $921,356.55 and approximately $23,356.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00037417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00067592 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

