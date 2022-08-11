Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 669.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bonterra Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BONXF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.