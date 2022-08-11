BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

