BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 96,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.