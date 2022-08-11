BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,293 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $98.91 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

