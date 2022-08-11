BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,571 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,467,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,988,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Newmont by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

