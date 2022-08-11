BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $311.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

