Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.50 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.17.

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 77,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.75.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

