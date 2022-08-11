BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as low as $6.94. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 156,660 shares trading hands.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.