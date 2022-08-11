BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as low as $6.94. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 156,660 shares trading hands.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.