BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.66

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €51.66 ($52.71) and traded as low as €47.92 ($48.90). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €48.84 ($49.84), with a volume of 3,142,565 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is €46.82 and its 200 day moving average is €51.62.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Stories

