BMO Capital Markets Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$72.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.05.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded up C$1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.59. 2,281,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,437. The company has a market cap of C$63.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at C$315,895.90. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at C$789,568.75. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,091 shares of company stock valued at $328,327 and sold 56,687 shares valued at $4,175,237.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

