Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 190,300 shares.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.23.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.
