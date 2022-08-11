BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.