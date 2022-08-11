BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

