BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $43.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

