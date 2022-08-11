BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

MQT opened at $12.82 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

