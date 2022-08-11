BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MVT opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.