BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

