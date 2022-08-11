BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
