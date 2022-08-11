BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $43.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
