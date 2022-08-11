BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $43.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $387,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

