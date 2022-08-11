BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FRA opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

