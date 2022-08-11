BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 734.0% in July

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, an increase of 734.0% from the July 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 432,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,538,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,937 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

