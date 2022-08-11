BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.