BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

BlackLine Trading Up 6.9 %

BL opened at $69.87 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.89.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

