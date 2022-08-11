Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

BLKB stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 189,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,595. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,486.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,486.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $752,476 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $225,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blackbaud by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $394,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

