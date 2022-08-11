BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Prologis by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

NYSE:PLD opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

