BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

